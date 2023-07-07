Updates to UFC 290: Volkanovski vs Rodriguez

Due to injury, Sean Brady has been removed from his welterweight bout with Jack Della Maddalena. Brady was replaced by undefeated UFC newcomer Josiah Harrell.

Due to a medical Issue with Josiah Harrell, his welterweight bout against Jack Della Maddalena has been canceled from tomorrow’s event.

UFC 290: VOLKANOVSKI vs. RODRIGUEZ will take place this Saturday, July 8 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.