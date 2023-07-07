 Skip to main content
Updates to UFC 290: Volkanovski vs Rodriguez

Changes To July's Showcase Pay-Per-View In Las Vegas On July 8
Jul. 7, 2023

Due to injury, Tresean Gore has been removed from his middleweight bout with Bo Nickal. Replacing Gore will be undefeated UFC newcomer Valentine Woodburn, who makes his debut with five knockout wins on his record, including three in the first round.  

Due to injury, Sean Brady has been removed from his welterweight bout with Jack Della Maddalena. Brady was replaced by undefeated UFC newcomer Josiah Harrell.

Due to a medical Issue with Josiah Harrell, his welterweight bout against Jack Della Maddalena has been canceled from tomorrow’s event.

UFC 290: VOLKANOVSKI vs. RODRIGUEZ will take place this Saturday, July 8 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Don't miss a moment of UFC 290: Volkanovski vs Rodriguez, live from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Prelims start at 8pm ET/5pm PT on ABC and ESPN, while the main card kicks off live on PPV at 10pm ET/7pm PT.

