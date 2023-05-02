Updates to UFC 289: Nunes vs Pena 3

News Concerning UFC 289: Nunes vs Pena 3 Scheduled For June 10 In Vancouver, Canada
UFC 289: NUNES vs PENA 3 Updates:
Due to injury, Julianna Pena has been removed from her bantamweight championship main event with Amanda Nunes. Replacing Pena will be No. 5 ranked contender Irene Aldana. Aldana enters her first UFC title fight having won four of her last five fights, with three of those wins coming by knockout.
UFC 289: NUNES vs ALDANA takes place Saturday, June 10 from Rogers Arena in Vancouver, Canada.