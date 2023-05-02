 Skip to main content
A general view of the Octagon during the UFC Fight Night event at Singapore Indoor Stadium on October 26, 2019 in Singapore. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)
Announcements

Updates to UFC 289: Nunes vs Pena 3

News Concerning UFC 289: Nunes vs Pena 3 Scheduled For June 10 In Vancouver, Canada
May. 2, 2023

UFC 289: NUNES vs PENA 3 Updates:

Due to injury, Julianna Pena has been removed from her bantamweight championship main event with Amanda Nunes. Replacing Pena will be No. 5 ranked contender Irene Aldana. Aldana enters her first UFC title fight having won four of her last five fights, with three of those wins coming by knockout.

UFC 289: NUNES vs ALDANA takes place Saturday, June 10 from Rogers Arena in Vancouver, Canada.  

 

Tags
UFC 289
:
Jessica Andrade of Brazil celebrates after her knockout victory over Rose Namajunas of USA in their women's strawweight championship bout during the UFC 237 event at Jeunesse Arena on May 11, 2019 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (Photo by Alexandre Schneider/Getty Images)
Athletes

Bonus Résumé | Jessica Andrade

Relive the many times "Bate Estaca" left the arena with an extra $50,000

Watch the Video
Don't Miss A Moment Of UFC 289: Nunes vs Peña 3, Live From Rogers Arena In Vancouver, Canada On June 10, 2023
Announcements

Women's Bantamweight Championship Trilogy Bout…

UFC 289: Nunes vs Peña 3 Takes Place On Saturday, June 10 At Vancouver's Rogers Arena

More
Felipe Colares of Brazil poses for a post fight portrait backstage during the UFC Fight Night event at AT&T Center on July 20, 2019 in San Antonio, Texas. (Photo by Mike Roach/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)
Athletes

Felipe Colares 1994-2023

More
: