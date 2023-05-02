Updates to UFC 288: Sterling vs Cejudo

News Concerning UFC 288: Sterling vs Cejudo Scheduled For May 6 In Newark, New Jersey
Due to injury, Bryce Mitchell has been removed from his featherweight bout with Movsar Evloev. Replacing Mitchell will be Dana White’s Contender Series alum Diego Lopes, who makes his UFC debut with an impressive record of 21 – 5 with 19 finishes, including 11 wins by submission and eight by knockout.
UFC 288: STERLING vs CEJUDO takes place Saturday, May 6 from Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.
Don't miss a moment of UFC 288: Sterling vs Cejudo, live from the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. Prelims start at 8pm ET/5pm PT, while the main card kicks off at 10pmET/7pm PT.