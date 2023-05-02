 Skip to main content
the octagon inside the ufc apex
Announcements

Updates to UFC 288: Sterling vs Cejudo

News Concerning UFC 288: Sterling vs Cejudo Scheduled For May 6 In Newark, New Jersey
May. 2, 2023

Due to injury, Bryce Mitchell has been removed from his featherweight bout with Movsar Evloev. Replacing Mitchell will be Dana White’s Contender Series alum Diego Lopes, who makes his UFC debut with an impressive record of 21 – 5 with 19 finishes, including 11 wins by submission and eight by knockout.

UFC 288: STERLING vs CEJUDO takes place Saturday, May 6 from Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.

 

Don't miss a moment of UFC 288: Sterling vs Cejudo, live from the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. Prelims start at 8pm ET/5pm PT, while the main card kicks off at 10pmET/7pm PT. 

Tags
UFC 288
:
Jessica Andrade of Brazil celebrates after her knockout victory over Rose Namajunas of USA in their women's strawweight championship bout during the UFC 237 event at Jeunesse Arena on May 11, 2019 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (Photo by Alexandre Schneider/Getty Images)
Athletes

Bonus Résumé | Jessica Andrade

Relive the many times "Bate Estaca" left the arena with an extra $50,000

Watch the Video
Don't Miss A Moment Of UFC 289: Nunes vs Peña 3, Live From Rogers Arena In Vancouver, Canada On June 10, 2023
Announcements

Women's Bantamweight Championship Trilogy Bout…

UFC 289: Nunes vs Peña 3 Takes Place On Saturday, June 10 At Vancouver's Rogers Arena

More
Felipe Colares of Brazil poses for a post fight portrait backstage during the UFC Fight Night event at AT&T Center on July 20, 2019 in San Antonio, Texas. (Photo by Mike Roach/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)
Athletes

Felipe Colares 1994-2023

More
: