Updates | UFC 287: Pereira vs Adesanya 2

Key Card Updates For The Miami Pay Per View Happening Saturday April 8
Apr. 3, 2023
UFC 287: PEREIRA vs ADESANYA 2 Updates:
Due to injury, Li Jing Liang has been removed from his welterweight bout with Michael Chiesa. As a result, this bout has been cancelled from this weekend’s card.
Due to injury, Nikolas Motta is forced to withdraw from his scheduled matchup with Ignacio Bahamondes at UFC 287: Pereira vs Adesanya 2. Trey Ogden will replace Motta, and the matchup will be contested at a catchweight of 160-pounds.
UFC 287: PEREIRA vs ADESANYA 2 takes place Saturday, April 8 from Miami-Dade Arena in Miami, Florida