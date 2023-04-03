 Skip to main content
A general view of the Octagon as Kamaru Usman of Nigeria walks out before his UFC welterweight championship fight during the UFC 278 event at Vivint Arena on August 20, 2022 in Salt Lake City, Utah. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)
Announcements

Updates | UFC 287: Pereira vs Adesanya 2

Key Card Updates For The Miami Pay Per View Happening Saturday April 8
Apr. 3, 2023

UFC 287: PEREIRA vs ADESANYA 2 Updates:

  • Due to injury, Li Jing Liang has been removed from his welterweight bout with Michael Chiesa. As a result, this bout has been cancelled from this weekend’s card.
  • Due to injury, Nikolas Motta is forced to withdraw from his scheduled matchup with Ignacio Bahamondes at UFC 287: Pereira vs Adesanya 2. Trey Ogden will replace Motta, and the matchup will be contested at a catchweight of 160-pounds.

UFC 287: PEREIRA vs ADESANYA 2 takes place Saturday, April 8 from Miami-Dade Arena in Miami, Florida

How To Watch The Event In Your Country

Order UFC 287: Pereira vs Adesanya 2

Don't miss a moment of UFC 287: Pereira vs Adesanya 2, live from Miami-Dade Arena in Miami, Florida. Prelims start at 8pm ET/5pm PT, while the main card kicks off at 10pm ET/7pm PT. Order the PPV now

:
A general view of the Octagon prior to the UFC 280 event at Etihad Arena on October 22, 2022 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)
Announcements

UFC Returns To Abu Dhabi For Epic UFC 294

UFC Heads To Back To Abu Dhabi For UFC 294 On October 21, 2023

More
Get your name on the UFC canvas!
Announcements

Their Name On The Card, Your Name On The Canvas

See Your Name In The Octagon! Add Your Name To The Canvas, Beginning With UFC 288. Become A Part Of UFC History during our 30th Anniversary!

More
Israel Adesanya and champ Alex Pereira land in Miami. Gilbert Burns stays motivated. Rob Font returns to action. Jorge Masvidal shows off his Florida home.
Embedded

UFC 287 Embedded | All Episodes

Go Behind The Scenes With The Athletes Fighting At UFC 287: Pereira vs Adesanya 2 In Miami On April 8, 2023 

More
: