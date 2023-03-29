Updates to UFC 287: Pereira vs Adesanya 2

Ogden comes into the matchup having just secured his first UFC victory with a unanimous decision result over Daniel Zellhuber at UFC Fight Night: Sandhagen vs Song. He’ll try to end Bahamondes’ 2-fight winning streak during which the Chilean tallied consecutive 3rd-round finishes.



UFC 287: Pereira vs Adesanya 2 takes place on Saturday, April 8 from Miami-Dade Arena in Miami, Florida.



Stay tuned to UFC.com for any updates to the card.