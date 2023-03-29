Updates to UFC 287: Pereira vs Adesanya 2

Changes Announced To UFC's Pay-Per-View Card In Miami, Florida
Mar. 29, 2023
Due to injury, Nikolas Motta is forced to withdraw from his scheduled matchup with Ignacio Bahamondes at UFC 287: Pereira vs Adesanya 2. Trey Ogden will replace Motta, and the matchup will be contested at a catchweight of 160-pounds.
Ogden comes into the matchup having just secured his first UFC victory with a unanimous decision result over Daniel Zellhuber at UFC Fight Night: Sandhagen vs Song. He’ll try to end Bahamondes’ 2-fight winning streak during which the Chilean tallied consecutive 3rd-round finishes.
UFC 287: Pereira vs Adesanya 2 takes place on Saturday, April 8 from Miami-Dade Arena in Miami, Florida.
Stay tuned to UFC.com for any updates to the card.