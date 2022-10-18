 Skip to main content
Announcements

Updates To UFC 280: Oliveira vs Makhachev

Key Information For The UFC's Return To Abu Dhabi October 22, 2022
Oct. 18, 2022
  • Due to multiple issues, the lightweight bout between Magomed Mustafaev and Yamato Nishikawa has been removed from this weekend’s card.
  • Additionally, due to injury, Shamil Abdurakhimov has been removed from his heavyweight bout with Jailton Almeida. As a result, Almeida will now face Maxim Grishin in a 220 lbs. catchweight bout on UFC FIGHT NIGHT on November 5.

UFC 280: OLIVEIRA vs MAKHACHEV takes place Saturday, October 22 from Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi.  

UFC 280: Oliveira vs Makhachev

Don't Miss A Moment Of UFC 280: Oliveira vs Makhachev, Live From Etihad Arena In Abu Dhabi. Please Note The Special Time: Prelims Begin at 10am ET/7am PT, While The Main Card Kicks Off At 2pm ET/11am PT.

Countdown

UFC 280 Countdown | Charles Oliveira vs Islam Makhachev

Get Ready For UFC 280: Oliveira vs Makhachev In Abu Dhabi With The Main Event Episode Of Countdown Featuring Charles Oliveira, Islam Makhachev, Khabib Nurmagomedov and More

Countdown

UFC 280 Countdown | Aljamain Sterling vs TJ Dillashaw

Get Ready For UFC 280: Oliveira vs Makhachev In Abu Dhabi With The Co-Main Event Episode Of Countdown Featuring UFC Bantamweight Champion Aljamain Sterling and TJ Dillashaw

Countdown

UFC 280 Countdown | Petr Yan vs Sean O'Malley

Get Ready For UFC 280: Oliveira vs Makhachev In Abu Dhabi With The Featured Episode Of Countdown Featuring Former UFC Bantamweight Champion Petr Yan and Sean O'Malley

