Updates To UFC 280: Oliveira vs Makhachev

Key Information For The UFC's Return To Abu Dhabi October 22, 2022
Oct. 18, 2022
Due to multiple issues, the lightweight bout between Magomed Mustafaev and Yamato Nishikawa has been removed from this weekend’s card.
Additionally, due to injury, Shamil Abdurakhimov has been removed from his heavyweight bout with Jailton Almeida. As a result, Almeida will now face Maxim Grishin in a 220 lbs. catchweight bout on UFC FIGHT NIGHT on November 5.
Don't Miss A Moment Of UFC 280: Oliveira vs Makhachev, Live From Etihad Arena In Abu Dhabi. Please Note The Special Time: Prelims Begin at 10am ET/7am PT, While The Main Card Kicks Off At 2pm ET/11am PT.