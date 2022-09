UFC 279: CHIMAEV vs DIAZ Updates

Due to a visa issues, Shamil Abdurakhimov has been removed from his light heavyweight bout against Jailton Almeida. Replacing Abdurakhimov will be undefeated Dana White’s Contender Series veteran Anton Turkalj. As a result, this bout will now take place at a catchweight of 220 pounds.

UFC 279: CHIMAEV vs DIAZ takes place Saturday, September 10 from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas