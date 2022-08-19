UFC Announces Updates To UFC 278: Usman vs Edwards 2
Aug. 19, 2022
UFC 278: Usman vs Edwards 2 updates:
Please note the following changes.
Due to a medical issue, Shanna Young has been removed from her women's flyweight bout against Miranda Maverick. As a result, this bout has been cancelled from the event.
UFC 278: Usman vs Edwards 2 takes place Saturday, August 20 from the Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah.
Don't Miss A Moment Of UFC 278: Usman vs Edwards 2, Live From The Vivint Arena In Salt Lake City, Utah. Prelims Begin at 8pm ET/5pm PT Live On ABC & ESPN, While The Main Card Kicks Off At 10pm ET/7pm PT.