Updates To UFC 278: Usman vs Edwards 2

UFC Announces Updates To UFC 278: Usman vs Edwards 2
Aug. 19, 2022

UFC 278: Usman vs Edwards 2 updates:

Please note the following changes.

  • Due to a medical issue, Shanna Young has been removed from her women's flyweight bout against Miranda Maverick. As a result, this bout has been cancelled from the event.

UFC 278: Usman vs Edwards 2 takes place Saturday, August 20 from the Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah.

UFC 278
