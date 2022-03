Replacing Fiziev will be UFC lightweight Renato Moicano, who returns to action following a submission victory over Alexander Hernandez at UFC 271. This bout will remain a five-round co-main event, at a catchweight of 160-pounds.

Order UFC 272: Covington vs Masvidal For Any Device

Additionally, due to injury, Jessica Eye has been removed from her flyweight bout with Manon Fiorot. As a result, this bout has been canceled from this weekend’s card.

UFC 272: COVINGTON vs MASVIDAL takes place Saturday, March 5 from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.