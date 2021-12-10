Updates to UFC 269: Oliveira vs Poirier, Live From T-Mobile Arena In Las Vegas, Nevada On Saturday, December 11, 2021
Dec. 10, 2021
UFC 269: Oliveira vs Poirier Updates —
Due to medical issues with Matt Schnell, his flyweight bout with Alex Perez has been cancelled from tomorrow’s card.
UFC 269: Oliveira vs Poiriertakes place Saturday, December 11, 2021 from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. It airs live on ESPN+ with the prelims beginning at 6pm ET/3pm PT and the main card kicking off at 10pm ET/7pm PT.
Fans voices come first
Favorite athlete? Fantasy match-ups? Comments? Leave 'em here!
Athletes
Charles Oliveira vs Dustin Poirier Preview | UFC 269
The Lightweight Title Is On The Line In The Main Event December 11, 2021 In Las Vegas & On Pay-Per-View