Updates to UFC 269: Oliveira vs Poirier

Updates to UFC 269: Oliveira vs Poirier, Live From T-Mobile Arena In Las Vegas, Nevada On Saturday, December 11, 2021
Dec. 10, 2021

UFC 269: Oliveira vs Poirier Updates 

  Due to medical issues with Matt Schnell, his flyweight bout with Alex Perez has been cancelled from tomorrow's card. 

UFC 269: Oliveira vs Poirier takes place Saturday, December 11, 2021 from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. It airs live on ESPN+ with the prelims beginning at 6pm ET/3pm PT and the main card kicking off at 10pm ET/7pm PT.

Dustin Poirier
Charles Oliveira vs Dustin Poirier Preview | UFC 269

The Lightweight Title Is On The Line In The Main Event December 11, 2021 In Las Vegas & On Pay-Per-View

Holly Holm
Holly Holm To Be Inducted Into Boxing Hall Of Fame

We Congratulate "The Preacher's Daughter" As She Joins Roy Jones Jr, Miguel Cotto & More In IBHF Class Of 2022

Fans await the start of the UFC 264 press conference at T-Mobile Arena on July 08, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)
Public Events Schedule | UFC 269: Oliveira vs Poirier

In Las Vegas This Week For UFC 269? Here's All You Need To Know.

