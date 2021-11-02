Updates To UFC 268: Usman vs Covington 2

Please note the following changes:

Due to injury,..

TJ Laramie has been removed from his featherweight bout with Melsik Baghdasaryan. Replacing Laramie will be UFC newcomer Bruno Souza, who makes his debut riding an impressive 10-fight win streak.

Aleksa Camur has been removed from his light heavyweight bout with John Allan. Replacing Camur will be veteran Dustin Jacoby, who is unbeaten since his return to the UFC and looks to secure his third win of 2021.

How To Watch UFC 268

UFC 268: USMAN vs COVINGTON 2 takes place Saturday, November 6 from Madison Square Garden in New York City.