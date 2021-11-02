 Skip to main content
Announcements

Updates To UFC 268: Usman vs Covington 2

UFC Announces Updates To UFC 268: Usman vs Covington 2
Nov. 2, 2021

UFC 268: Usman vs Covington 2 UPDATES:

Please note the following changes:

Due to injury,..

TJ Laramie has been removed from his featherweight bout with Melsik Baghdasaryan. Replacing Laramie will be UFC newcomer Bruno Souza, who makes his debut riding an impressive 10-fight win streak. 

Aleksa Camur has been removed from his light heavyweight bout with John Allan. Replacing Camur will be veteran Dustin Jacoby, who is unbeaten since his return to the UFC and looks to secure his third win of 2021. 

How To Watch UFC 268

Order UFC 268 Here

UFC 268: USMAN vs COVINGTON 2 takes place Saturday, November 6 from Madison Square Garden in New York City.

 

Tags
UFC 268
UFC 268 Countdown Colby Covington
Countdown

UFC 268 Countdown | Kamaru Usman vs Colby Covington

There's No Love Lost In This Heated Welterweight Title Rematch In The Main Event Of UFC 268 November 6

Watch the Video
UFC 268 Countdown | Rose Namajunas
Countdown

UFC 268 Countdown | Rose Namajunas vs Zhang Weili

It's A Strawweight Rematch For The Ages When Zhang Weili Looks To Reclaim The Belt From The Champion Rose Namajunas Nov 6 At UFC 268

Watch the Video
UFC 268 Countdown Michael Chandler
Countdown

UFC 268 Countdown | Justin Gaethje vs Michael Chandler

Elite Lightweight Strikers Will Collide Saturday November 6 In New York City

Watch the Video