Lightweight Damir Ismagulov weighed in today over the limit at 163.5 pounds and as a result, his bout against Magomed Mustafaev has been canceled from tomorrow’s card.

Here's How To Watch UFC 267 In Your Country

Don’t miss the ESPN+ special presentation of UFC 267: Blachowicz vs Teixeira on Saturday October 30th, 2021. Please note special broadcast times — prelims begin at 10:30am ET/7:30am PT, with the two-title fight main card starting at 2pm ET/11am PT.

