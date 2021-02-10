 Skip to main content
Announcements

Updates to UFC 258: USMAN vs. BURNS

The Latest News On The February 13 Pay Per View Event In Las Vegas, NV
Feb. 10, 2021

  • Due to COVID-related issues, the bantamweight bout between No. 8 ranked Pedro Munhoz and No. 9 Jimmie Rivera will be rescheduled to a later date.

  • Additionally, a 140-pound catchweight bout between Andre Ewell and Chris Gutierrez has been added to the card.

UFC 258: USMAN vs. BURNS takes place this Saturday, February 13 at UFC APEX in Las Vegas and will stream live on Pay-Per-View, exclusively through ESPN+ in the U.S. at 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT in both English and Spanish.

Preliminary fights will air nationally in English on ESPN and in Spanish on ESPN Deportes, as well as being simulcast in both languages on ESPN+ starting at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT. Early prelims will be available on UFC Fight Pass and ESPN+ (in English and Spanish) at 6:30 p.m. ET/3:30 p.m. PT.

