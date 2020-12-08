Updates to UFC 256: FIGUEIREDO vs. MORENO

No. 12 ranked UFC women’s strawweight Angela Hill is being removed from her bout against No. 9 ranked Tecia Torres. Replacing Hill will be UFC newcomer Sam Hughes, who has finished four of her five victories, including a recent first-round stoppage in October.

Dwight Grant is being removed from his welterweight bout with Li Jing Liang. A replacement is currently being sought.

The middleweight bout between Karl Roberson and Dalcha Lungiambula is being moved to UFC Fight Night: Thompson vs. Neal on December 19.



Additionally due to an injury, No. 11 ranked women’s flyweight Andrea Lee’s bout against No. 12 Gillian Robertson is canceled. Gillian Robertson will now face Dana White’s Contender Series: Brazil veteran Taila Santos on UFC Fight Night: Thompson vs. Neal on December 19.



UFC® 256: FIGUEIREDO vs. MORENO will take place Saturday, December 12 at UFC APEX in Las Vegas and will stream live on Pay-Per-View, exclusively on ESPN+ in the U.S. at 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT in both English and Spanish. Preliminary fights will air nationally in English on ESPN2 and in Spanish on ESPN Deportes, as well as being simulcast in both languages on ESPN+ starting at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT. Early prelims will be available on UFC Fight Pass and ESPN+ (in English and Spanish) at 6:30 p.m. ET/3:30 p.m. PT.