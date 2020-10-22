Updates to UFC 254: KHABIB vs. GAETHJE

Update on bout between Umar Nurmagomedov and Sergey Morozov.
Oct. 22, 2020
Due to a medical issue that is non-COVID related, Umar Nurmagomedov has been removed from his bantamweight bout with Sergey Morozov. No replacement opponent was found and this bout has been canceled.
UFC 254: KHABIB vs. GAETHJE, headlined by a battle for the undisputed UFC lightweight championship between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Justin Gaethje takes place Saturday, October 24, from UFC FIGHT ISLAND on Abu Dhabi’s Yas Island and will stream live on Pay-Per-View, exclusively through ESPN+ in the U.S. at a special broadcast time of 2 p.m. ET/11 a.m. PT in both English and Spanish. The prelims will be simulcast on ESPN2 and ESPN+ (English and Spanish) beginning at 12 p.m. ET/9 a.m. PT with the early prelims kicking off at 11 a.m. ET /8 a.m. PT simulcast on ESPN+ and UFC Fight Pass.
