Updates to UFC 231 Fight Card

On the main card at Scotiabank Arena, an injury to Mirsad Bektic has scrapped his bout against Renato Moicano. Moving to the main card will be the welterweight clash between Alex Oliveira and Gunnar Nelson, and also getting a Pay-Per-View slot will be the featherweight battle pitting Hakeem Dawodu against Kyle Bochniak.



With these moves, the clash of strawweight contenders Claudia Gadelha and Nina Ansaroff is now the featured prelim bout on FS1.



An injury has also sidelined John Makdessi from his bout against Diego Ferreira, and stepping in to replace "The Bull" is Ontario's own Jesse Ronson, who makes his first UFC start since 2014 in his home province.