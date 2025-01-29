Updates To UFC Saudi Arabia

UFC Fight Night: Adesanya vs Imavov Updates:
Due to travel complications, Andre Muniz has been removed from his middleweight bout with Ikram Aliskerov. As a result, this bout has been cancelled from this weekend’s event.
Additionally, due to injury, Bolaji Oki has been removed from his lightweight bout with Abdul-Kareem Al-Selwady. As a result, this bout has been cancelled from this weekend’s event.
UFC Saudi Arabia airs at a special time: Prelims start Saturday at 9am ET/6am PT, while the main card kicks off live at 12pm ET/9am PT.
Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Adesanya vs Imavov, live from anb Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on February 1, 2025. Prelims start at 9am ET/6am PT, while the main card kicks off live on ESPN+ at 12pm ET/9amPT.