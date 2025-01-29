 Skip to main content
A general view of the Octagon during the UFC Fight Night event at Kingdom Arena on June 22, 2024 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)
Announcements

Updates To UFC Saudi Arabia

Changes To UFC Fight Night: Adesanya vs Imavov, Live From anb Arena In Saudi Arabia On February 1, 2025
By UFC Staff Report • Jan. 29, 2025

UFC Fight Night: Adesanya vs Imavov Updates:

Due to travel complications, Andre Muniz has been removed from his middleweight bout with Ikram Aliskerov. As a result, this bout has been cancelled from this weekend’s event.

Additionally, due to injury, Bolaji Oki has been removed from his lightweight bout with Abdul-Kareem Al-Selwady. As a result, this bout has been cancelled from this weekend’s event.

UFC Saudi Arabia airs at a special time: Prelims start Saturday at 9am ET/6am PT, while the main card kicks off live at 12pm ET/9am PT.

Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Adesanya vs Imavov, live from anb Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on February 1, 2025. Prelims start at 9am ET/6am PT, while the main card kicks off live on ESPN+ at 12pm ET/9amPT.