Updates To UFC Saudi Arabia

Due to travel complications, Andre Muniz has been removed from his middleweight bout with Ikram Aliskerov. As a result, this bout has been cancelled from this weekend’s event.

Additionally, due to injury, Bolaji Oki has been removed from his lightweight bout with Abdul-Kareem Al-Selwady. As a result, this bout has been cancelled from this weekend’s event.

UFC Saudi Arabia airs at a special time: Prelims start Saturday at 9am ET/6am PT, while the main card kicks off live at 12pm ET/9am PT.