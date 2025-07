Due to injury, Movsar Evloev has been removed from his featherweight bout with Aaron Pico. As a result, this bout has been cancelled from this weekend’s event. The new co-main event will feature former UFC bantamweight champion and current No. 3 ranked contender Petr Yan as he faces No. 13 ranked Marcus McGhee.

UFC FIGHT NIGHT: WHITTAKER vs DE RIDDER takes place this Saturday, July 26 from Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi.