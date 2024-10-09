Updates to UFC Fight Night: Royval vs Taira

Changes To UFC Fight Night: Royval vs Taira On Saturday, October 12 In Las Vegas
By UFC Staff Report
• Oct. 9, 2024
Due to issues related to Hurricane Milton, Chris Barnett has been removed from his heavyweight bout with Junior Tafa.
Replacing Barnett will be UFC newcomer Sean Sharaf who makes his debut with an undefeated record of 4-0 with all of those wins coming by first round knockout.
Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Royval vs Taira, live from UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada on October 12, 2024. Prelims start at 4pm ET/1pm PT, while the main card kicks off live on ESPN+ at 7pm ET/4pm PT.