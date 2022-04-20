Updates To UFC Fight Night: Lemos vs Andrade

 Skip to main content
Apr. 20, 2022

UFC Fight Night: Lemos vs Andrade Updates

Due to injury, Tanner Boser has been removed from his heavyweight bout with Alexandr Romanov. Replacing Boser will be UFC veteran Chase Sherman.

Additionally, due to COVID-19 protocols, Louis Cosce has been removed from his welterweight bout with Preston Parsons. Replacing Cosce will be undefeated UFC newcomer Evan Elder, who makes his debut riding a seven fight win streak including four first-round finishes.

UFC Fight Night: Lemos vs Andrade takes place Saturday, April 23 from UFC Apex in Las Vegas  

Don't miss a single strike of UFC Fight Night: Lemos vs Andrade, live from the UFC APEX in Las Vegas on Saturday, April 23 on ESPN+. Prelims begin at 6pm ET/3pm PT. Main card begins at 9pm ET/6pm PT.

