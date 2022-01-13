 Skip to main content
Announcements

Updates To UFC Fight Night: Kattar vs Chikadze

UFC Announces Updates To UFC Fight Night: Kattar vs Chikadze
Jan. 13, 2022

UFC Fight Night: Kattar vs Chikadze Updates:

Please note the following changes to Saturday's card:

  • Due to illness, Muslim Salikhov has been removed from his welterweight bout with Michael Pereira. Replacing Salikhov will be UFC newcomer Andre Fialho, who makes his debut riding a four-fight win streak that includes victories over UFC veterans James Vick and Stefan Sekulic. This bout will now take place at UFC 270: NGANNOU vs GANE.
     
  • Due to injury, Gabriel Benitez has been removed from his featherweight bout with TJ Brown. Replacing Benitez will be Charles Rosa. This bout will now take place at lightweight.
     
  • Due to COVID-19 protocols, Saidyokub Kakhramonov has been removed from his bantamweight bout with Brian Kelleher. Replacing Kakhramonov will be Kevin Croom. This bout will now take place at featherweight.
     
  • Additionally due to COVID-19 protocols, the women’s strawweight bout between Vanessa Demopoulos and Silvana Juarez is being moved to UFC 270: NGANNOU vs GANE.

Read the Fight By Fight Preview

UFC Fight Night: Kattar vs Chikadze will take place Saturday, January 15, 2022 at the UFC APEX, airing live on ESPN/ESPN+. Prelims begin at 4pm ET/1pm PT. Main card begins at 7pm ET/4pm PT.

Tags
UFC Vegas 46
:
