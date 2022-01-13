Updates To UFC Fight Night: Kattar vs Chikadze

UFC Fight Night: Kattar vs Chikadze Updates:

Please note the following changes to Saturday's card:

Due to illness, Muslim Salikhov has been removed from his welterweight bout with Michael Pereira. Replacing Salikhov will be UFC newcomer Andre Fialho, who makes his debut riding a four-fight win streak that includes victories over UFC veterans James Vick and Stefan Sekulic. This bout will now take place at UFC 270: NGANNOU vs GANE.



Due to injury, Gabriel Benitez has been removed from his featherweight bout with TJ Brown. Replacing Benitez will be Charles Rosa. This bout will now take place at lightweight.



Due to COVID-19 protocols, Saidyokub Kakhramonov has been removed from his bantamweight bout with Brian Kelleher. Replacing Kakhramonov will be Kevin Croom. This bout will now take place at featherweight.



Additionally due to COVID-19 protocols, the women’s strawweight bout between Vanessa Demopoulos and Silvana Juarez is being moved to UFC 270: NGANNOU vs GANE.

UFC Fight Night: Kattar vs Chikadze will take place Saturday, January 15, 2022 at the UFC APEX, airing live on ESPN/ESPN+. Prelims begin at 4pm ET/1pm PT. Main card begins at 7pm ET/4pm PT.