Updates To UFC Fight Night: Font vs Aldo

Due to injury, please note the following changes:

Roman Dolidze has been removed from his middleweight bout with Brendan Allen. Replacing Dolidze will be Chris Curtis, who turns around on short notice following his first-round KO win over Phil Hawes at UFC 268 earlier this month.

Philipe Lins has been removed from his light heavyweight bout with Azamat Murzakanov. Replacing Lins will be Jared Vanderaa, who competes in his fourth fight of 2021 and looks to land another signature KO. This bout will now take place at heavyweight.

Additionally, due to COVID-19 protocols, Matt Brown has been removed from his welterweight bout with Bryan Barberena. Replacing Brown will be undefeated UFC newcomer Darian Weeks, who has finished all of his five wins by stoppage.

UFC Fight Night: Font vs Aldo will take place Saturday, December 4, 2021 at the UFC APEX, airing live on ESPN/ESPN+. Prelims begin at 7pm ET/4pm PT. Main card begins at 10pm ET/7pm PT.