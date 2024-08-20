Updates To UFC Fight Night: Cannonier vs Borralho

Due to injury, Danny Silva has been removed from his featherweight bout with Dennis Buzukja.
Replacing Silva will be Dana White’s Contender Series veteran Francis Marshall. This bout will now take place at lightweight.
UFC FIGHT NIGHT: CANNONIER vs BORRALHO takes place this Saturday, August 24 from UFC Apex in Las Vegas.
