A general view of the Octagon prior to the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on June 05, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)
Updates To UFC Fight Night: Cannonier vs Borralho

Changes To UFC Vegas 96
Aug. 20, 2024

Due to injury, Danny Silva has been removed from his featherweight bout with Dennis Buzukja. 

Replacing Silva will be Dana White’s Contender Series veteran Francis Marshall. This bout will now take place at lightweight.

UFC FIGHT NIGHT: CANNONIER vs BORRALHO takes place this Saturday, August 24 from UFC Apex in Las Vegas.

Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Cannonier vs Borralho live from UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada on August 24, 2024. Prelims start at 7pm ET/4pm PT, while the main card kicks off live on ESPN & ESPN+ at 10pm ET/7pm PT.

UFC Vegas 96
Light Heavyweight Champion Alex Pereira Defends His Title Against Khalil Rountree Jr. In Salt Lake City
Alex Pereira Returns To Headline UFC 307 With Khalil…

Light Heavyweight Champion Alex Pereira Defends His Title Against Khalil Rountree Jr. In Salt Lake City, Utah, On Saturday, October 5, 2024

UNDEFEATED CHAMPION CALLUM WALSH RETURNS TO IRELAND TO DEFEND WBC CONTINENTAL AMERICAS TITLE AGAINST PRZEMYSLAW RUNOWSKI AT 3ARENA ON FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 20
Undefeated Champion Callum Walsh Returns To Ireland To…

TICKETS GO ON SALE AT 10 A.M. BST ON WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 21

Don't Miss A Moment Of UFC 308: Topuria vs Holloway, Live From Etihad Arena In Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates On October 26, 2024
Featherweight Title Fight Headlines UFC 308 In Abu…

UFC CEO Dana White Announces Exciting Slate Of Fights For October 26 Pay-Per-View

