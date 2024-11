Due to a medical issue (non weight-cut related) with heavyweight Derrick Lewis, his bout against Jhonata Diniz has been canceled from this weekend’s event.

Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Moreno vs Albazi, live from Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada on November 2, 2024. Prelims start at 5pm ET/2pm PT, while the main card kicks off live on ESPN+ at 8pm ET/5pm PT.