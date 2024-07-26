 Skip to main content
A general view of the Octagon during the UFC 294 event at Etihad Arena on October 21, 2023 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC
Announcements

Updates To UFC Abu Dhabi

Changes To UFC Fight Night: Sandhagen vs Nurmagomedov In Abu Dhabi On Saturday, August 3
Jul. 26, 2024

Updates to UFC Fight Night: Sandhagen vs Nurmagomedov, which takes place Saturday, August 3 live on ABC, ESPN & ESPN+ from Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi.

  • Due to injury, Abdul-Kareem Al-Selwady has been removed from his lightweight bout with Guram Kutateladze. Replacing Al-Selwady will be UFC newcomer Jordan Vucenic, who is a former Cage Warriors featherweight champion and makes his UFC debut riding a four-fight win streak, with all of those wins coming via submission.

Order UFC 304: Edwards vs Muhammad 2

Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Sandhagen vs Nurmagomedov, live from Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi on August 3, 2024. Prelims start at 12pm ET/9am PT, while the main card kicks off live on ABC, ESPN & ESPN+ at 3pm ET/12pm PT.

Paddy Pimblett is shown in UFC 304 Embedded Episode 4
Embedded

UFC 304 Embedded | All Episodes

Go Behind The Scenes With The Athletes Fighting At UFC 304: Edwards vs Muhammad 2 In Manchester, England On July 27, 2024

More
Sean Strickland taunts Israel Adesanya of Nigeria in the closing moments of their UFC middleweight championship fight during the UFC 293 event at Qudos Bank Arena on September 10, 2023 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)
Highlights

FAN'S CHOICE | TOP 10 UPSETS

We Asked Our Fans To Pick Their Top UFC Upsets!

Watch the Video
Khabib Nurmagomedov of Russia (R) and Conor McGregor of Ireland (L) start their UFC lightweight championship bout during the UFC 229 event inside T-Mobile Arena on October 6, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)
Free Fight

Khabib Nurmagomedov vs Conor McGregor | UFC Muted

In This Episode Of Muted, Explore The UFC's Greatest Moments As If You Were Sitting Octagon-Side! No Commentary Just Fight, Crowd & Corner Sounds!

Watch the Video