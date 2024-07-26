Updates To UFC Abu Dhabi

Changes To UFC Fight Night: Sandhagen vs Nurmagomedov In Abu Dhabi On Saturday, August 3
Jul. 26, 2024
Updates to UFC Fight Night: Sandhagen vs Nurmagomedov, which takes place Saturday, August 3 live on ABC, ESPN & ESPN+ from Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi.
Due to injury, Abdul-Kareem Al-Selwady has been removed from his lightweight bout with Guram Kutateladze. Replacing Al-Selwady will be UFC newcomer Jordan Vucenic, who is a former Cage Warriors featherweight champion and makes his UFC debut riding a four-fight win streak, with all of those wins coming via submission.
Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Sandhagen vs Nurmagomedov, live from Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi on August 3, 2024. Prelims start at 12pm ET/9am PT, while the main card kicks off live on ABC, ESPN & ESPN+ at 3pm ET/12pm PT.
Fans voices come first
Favorite athlete? Fantasy match-ups? Comments? Leave 'em here!
Share page on your social feeds:
Embedded
UFC 304 Embedded | All Episodes
Go Behind The Scenes With The Athletes Fighting At UFC 304: Edwards vs Muhammad 2 In Manchester, England On July 27, 2024