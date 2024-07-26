Updates To UFC Abu Dhabi

Updates to UFC Fight Night: Sandhagen vs Nurmagomedov, which takes place Saturday, August 3 live on ABC, ESPN & ESPN+ from Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi.

Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Sandhagen vs Nurmagomedov, live from Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi on August 3, 2024. Prelims start at 12pm ET/9am PT, while the main card kicks off live on ABC, ESPN & ESPN+ at 3pm ET/12pm PT.