Updates To UFC 332: Silva vs Wang

Key Information For Saturday's UFC 332: Silva vs Wang Event, Live From Delta Center In Salt Lake City, Utah, On October 3, 2026
By UFC Staff Report
• Sep. 28, 2026
UFC 332 Silva vs Wang Updates:
A welterweight bout between Jacobe Smith and UFC newcomer Bruce Whitehead has been added to the card. Whitehead makes his debut having finished five of his eight wins in the first round, including four in just 0:48 or less.
Don't miss a moment of UFC 332: Silva vs Wang, live from Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah on October 3, 2026. Early Prelims start at 4pm ET/1pm PT, followed by the Prelims at 6pm ET/3pm PT and Main Card at 8pm ET/5pm PT. Stream the entire event live on Paramount+ in the United States.