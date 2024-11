Due to injury, please note the following updates:

Tallison Teixeira has been removed from his heavyweight bout with Lukasz Brzeski. Replacing Teixeira will be Kennedy Nzechukwu

Martin Buday has been removed from his heavyweight bout with Rizvan Kuniev. As a result, this bout has been canceled from the card

Additionally, Themba Gorimbo will be replacing Nick Diaz in a welterweight bout with Vicente Luque.

UFC 310: PANTOJA vs ASAKURA takes place Saturday, December 7 from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas