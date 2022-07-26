Updates To UFC 277: Peña vs Nunes 2

Updates to UFC 277: Peña vs Nunes, Live From American Airlines Center In Dallas, Texas On Saturday, July 30, 2022
UFC 277: Peña vs Nunes 2 Updates -
Due to injury, please note the following changes:
Mariya Agapova was removed from her women’s bantamweight bout with Ji Yeon Kim. Replacing Agapova will be Joselyne Edwards
Ramiz Brahimaj was removed from his welterweight bout with Michael Morales. Replacing Brahimaj will be UFC newcomer Adam Fugitt, who makes his debut riding a four fight win streak, with all four of those wins coming by finish
Diego Ferreira was removed from his lightweight bout with Drakkar Klose. Replacing Ferreira will be Rafa Garcia
Justin Tafa was removed from his heavyweight bout with Don’Tale Mayes. Replacing Tafa will be UFC newcomer Hamdy Abdelwahab, who is undefeated with all of his wins coming by knockout
