 Skip to main content
Announcements

Updates To UFC 277: Peña vs Nunes 2

Updates to UFC 277: Peña vs Nunes, Live From American Airlines Center In Dallas, Texas On Saturday, July 30, 2022
Jul. 26, 2022

UFC 277: Peña vs Nunes 2 Updates - 

Due to injury, please note the following changes:

  • Mariya Agapova was removed from her women’s bantamweight bout with Ji Yeon Kim. Replacing Agapova will be Joselyne Edwards
     
  • Ramiz Brahimaj was removed from his welterweight bout with Michael Morales. Replacing Brahimaj will be UFC newcomer Adam Fugitt, who makes his debut riding a four fight win streak, with all four of those wins coming by finish
     
  • Diego Ferreira was removed from his lightweight bout with Drakkar Klose. Replacing Ferreira will be Rafa Garcia
     
  • Justin Tafa was removed from his heavyweight bout with Don’Tale Mayes. Replacing Tafa will be UFC newcomer Hamdy Abdelwahab, who is undefeated with all of his wins coming by knockout

Don't Miss A Moment Of UFC 277: Peña vs Nunes, Live From The American Airlines Center In Dallas, Texas. Prelims Begin at 6pm ET/3pm PT, While The Main Card Kicks Off At 10pm ET/7pm PT. 

Tags
UFC 277
:
Highlights

Top Submissions | Women's Bantamweight

Watch All The Best Submissions From The Women's Bantamweight Division

Watch the Video
Sean O'Malley reacts after defeating Raulian Paiva of Brazil in their bantamweight bout during UFC 269 on December 11, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)
Announcements

Sean O’Malley To Fight Petr Yan at UFC 280 | DC & RC

Watch the Video
Dana White and Utah Jazz owener Ryan Sweeney talk to the press about UFC 278: Usman vs Edwards 2
Announcements

Dana White Talks UFC 278: Usman vs Edwards 2 | Tickets…

Tickets Available Now For UFC's Huge Return To Salt Lake City 

More
: