Due to issues with weight management, Rogerio Bontorin has been removed from his flyweight bout against Manel Kape. As a result, this bout has been cancelled from the event.

The card order was also shuffled. To see the full card click here.

UFC 275: Teixeira vs. Prochazka takes place Sunday, June 12, from the Singapore Indoor Stadium in Singapore with the first fight starting at 7am SGT.