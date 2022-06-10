Updates To UFC 275: Teixeira vs Prochazka

UFC 275: Teixeira vs Prochazka Updates:

Due to issues with weight management, Rogerio Bontorin has been removed from his flyweight bout against Manel Kape. As a result, this bout has been cancelled from the event.

UFC 275: Teixeira vs Prochazka takes place Sunday, June 12, from the Singapore Indoor Stadium in Singapore, with the first fight starting at 7am SGT. Due to the difference in time zone, the event will be airing live in the United States on Saturday, June 11 with the first fight beginning at 7pm ET/4pm PT.