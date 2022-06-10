Updates To UFC 275: Teixeira vs Prochazka

 Skip to main content
Announcements

Jun. 10, 2022

Due to issues with weight management, Rogerio Bontorin has been removed from his flyweight bout against Manel Kape. As a result, this bout has been cancelled from the event. 

UFC 275: Teixeira vs Prochazka takes place Sunday, June 12, from the Singapore Indoor Stadium in Singapore, with the first fight starting at 7am SGT. Due to the difference in time zone, the event will be airing live in the United States on Saturday, June 11 with the first fight beginning at 7pm ET/4pm PT.

Don't Miss A Moment Of A Historic Event At UFC 275: Teixeira vs Procházka, Live From The Singapore Indoor Stadium in Singapore on June 11, 2022. Prelims Begin at 6pm ET/3pm PT, And You Can Catch The Main Card At 10pm ET/7pm PT

