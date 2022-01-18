Updates To UFC 270: Ngannou vs Gane

UFC 270: NGANNOU vs GANE Updates

Due to COVID-19 protocols, please note the following changes:

Movsar Evolev has been removed from his featherweight bout with Ilia Topuria. Replacing Movsar will be Charles Jourdain, who turns around on short notice following his victory on Dec. 18.

Poliana Botelho has been removed from her women’s flyweight bout with Ji Yeon Kim. Replacing Botelho will be Priscila Cachoeira. This bout will now take place at UFC FIGHT NIGHT: DARIUSH vs MAKHACHEV

Due to injury, please note the following changes:

Greg Hardy has been removed from his heavyweight bout with Serghei Spivac. As a result, this bout is moving to UFC 272: COVINGTON vs MASVIDAL

Warlley Alves has been removed from his welterweight bout with Jack Della Maddelena. Replacing Alves will be undefeated UFC newcomer Pete Rodriguez, who has won all of his fights via first-round KO.

Viviane Araujo has been removed from her flyweight bout with Alexa Grasso. As a result, this fight has been cancelled from the card.

UFC 270: NGANNOU vs GANE takes place Saturday, January 22, 2022 from the Honda Center in Anaheim, California on ESPN+. Prelims begin at 7pm ET/3pm PT. Main card begins at 10pm ET/7pm PT.