Updates to UFC 257: Poirier vs McGregor 2

How To Watch And Order UFC 257

UFC Statement Regarding Safety Zone Violation:

"UFC is aware of a recent violation of the health and safety protocols involving Ottman Azaitar. As such, Azaitar has been removed from the safety zone and his upcoming bout against Matt Frevola has been canceled.



The organization continues to keep the health and safety of all participants as the top priority and will take action against anyone that does not adhere to the strict measures put in place."

Other Updates to UFC 257:

Ottman Azaitar has been removed from his lightweight bout against Matt Frevola. Additionally, due to illness, Nasrat Haqparast is unable to compete in his upcoming bout with Arman Tsarukyan.



As a result, Arman Tsarukyan will now face Matt Frevola in the main event of the ESPN prelims.



*Arman Tsarukyan missed weight (157 lbs.) and will forfeit 20% of his purse.

UFC® 257: POIRIER vs. MCGREGOR 2 will take place Saturday, January 23 at Etihad Arena on Abu Dhabi’s Yas Island and will stream live on Pay-Per-View, exclusively on ESPN+ in the U.S. at 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT in both English and Spanish.

Preliminary fights will air nationally in English on ESPN and in Spanish on ESPN Deportes, as well as be simulcast in both languages on ESPN+ starting at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT. Early prelims will be available on UFC Fight Pass and ESPN+ (in English and Spanish) at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT.

RELATED: Official Weigh-In Results | Check Out The Full Card Here