Updates To Polymarket UFC 334: Gane vs Hokit

Changes To Polymarket UFC 334 Scheduled On November 14 In New York City
Nov. 10, 2026
Due to injury, please note the following changes:
Adrian Yanez has been removed from his bantamweight bout with Juan Diaz. Replacing Yanez will be Alatengheili.
The lightweight bout between Nazim Sadykhov and Jefferson Nascimento has been cancelled from the event.
POLYMARKET UFC 334: GANE vs HOKIT takes place Saturday, November 14 at Madison Square Garden in New York
Don't miss a moment of Polymarket UFC 334: Gane vs Hokit, live from Madison Square Garden in New York, New York on Saturday, November 14, 2026. The Early Prelims start at 5pm ET/2pm PT, followed by the Prelims at 7pm ET/4pm PT and Main Card at 9pm ET/6pm PT. Watch all the action live on Paramount+.