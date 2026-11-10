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A general view of the octagon during the165-pound catchweight fight between Mauricio Ruffy of Brazil and James Llontop of Peru during the UFC 309 event at Madison Square Garden on November 16, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)
Announcements

Updates To Polymarket UFC 334: Gane vs Hokit

Changes To Polymarket UFC 334 Scheduled On November 14 In New York City
Nov. 10, 2026

Due to injury, please note the following changes:

  • Adrian Yanez has been removed from his bantamweight bout with Juan Diaz. Replacing Yanez will be Alatengheili. 
  • The lightweight bout between Nazim Sadykhov and Jefferson Nascimento has been cancelled from the event.

POLYMARKET UFC 334: GANE vs HOKIT takes place Saturday, November 14 at Madison Square Garden in New York

Don't miss a moment of Polymarket UFC 334: Gane vs Hokit, live from Madison Square Garden in New York, New York on Saturday, November 14, 2026. The Early Prelims start at 5pm ET/2pm PT, followed by the Prelims at 7pm ET/4pm PT and Main Card at 9pm ET/6pm PT. Watch all the action live on Paramount+.