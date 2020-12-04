 Skip to main content
Announcements

Updates To December 19 UFC Fight Night

UFC Vegas 17 To Feature Stephen Thompson vs Geoff Neal In 5-Round Main Event
Dec. 4, 2020

Due to extenuating circumstances related to COVID-19, the December 19 welterweight main event of Leon Edwards vs. Khamzat Chimaev will be rescheduled to January.  The new five-round main event will be a matchup of top ranked welterweights Stephen Thompson (No. 5) vs. Geoff Neal (No. 11).  A former two-time title challenger, Thompson is making his first appearance since his Fight-of-the-Night victory over Vicente Luque last November.  Neal is riding a seven-fight win streak, five coming by knockout.

Pre-Order UFC 256 For Any Device Here

Also, as a result of a positive COVID-19 test for Alexandre Pantoja, his flyweight bout with newcomer Manel Kape will be rescheduled to a later date.  Additionally, the light heavyweight bout between Misha Cirkunov and Ryan Spann will be postponed to a future date due to an injury to Cirkunov.

UFC FIGHT NIGHT: THOMPSON vs. NEAL will take place Saturday, December 19 from UFC APEX in Las Vegas. The main card will be available on ESPN+ in English and Spanish, starting at 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT. The prelims will kick off on ESPN+ starting at 4 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. PT.

Tags
Fight Card Updates
Wonderboy
Frankie Edgar In Columbia, From Renee Edgar's Instagram @reneeedgar
Community

Edgar, Usman Visit Colombian Youth Boxing Club

UFC Stars Describe Humbling And Inspiring Mission In South America

More
Joaquin Buckley knocks out Impa Kasanganay in their middleweight bout during the UFC Fight Night event inside Flash Forum on UFC Fight Island on October 11, 2020 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Athletes

Joaquin Buckley: The Kick Heard Around The World

Relive the once in a lifetime knockout from UFC Fight Island, 2020

Watch the Video
Athletes

Every Dustin Poirier Finish In The UFC

A Look At The Greatest Hits From "The Diamond"

Watch the Video