Updates To Crypto.com UFC 331: Van vs Pantoja 2

As a result, Moicano will now face No. 11 ranked contender Tom Nolan in the main event of UFC FIGHT NIGHT taking place on October 31 at Meta APEX in Las Vegas. Moicano steps into his fourth UFC main event looking for another signature stoppage victory as he takes on the rising Australian Nolan who is on an impressive five-fight win streak.

UFC 331: VAN vs PANTOJA 2 takes place Saturday, September 19 at Crypto.comArena in Los Angeles, California.