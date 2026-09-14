Updates To Crypto.com UFC 331: Van vs Pantoja 2

Due to injury with Brian Ortega, his lightweight bout with Renato Moicano has been removed from the card.
As a result, Moicano will now face No. 11 ranked contender Tom Nolan in the main event of UFC FIGHT NIGHT taking place on October 31 at Meta APEX in Las Vegas. Moicano steps into his fourth UFC main event looking for another signature stoppage victory as he takes on the rising Australian Nolan who is on an impressive five-fight win streak.
UFC 331: VAN vs PANTOJA 2 takes place Saturday, September 19 at Crypto.comArena in Los Angeles, California.
Don't miss a moment of Crypto.com UFC 331: Van vs Pantoja 2, live from Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California on September 19, 2026. The Early Prelims begin at 5pm ET/2pm PT, followed by the Prelims at 7pm ET/4pm PT and Main Card at 9pm ET/6pm PT. Stream the entire event live on Paramount+ in the United States.