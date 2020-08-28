Update On UFC Vegas 8 Card

Due to a positive COVID-19 test from Giga Chikadze, Alex Caceres will now face Austin Springer in a featherweight bout on Saturday, August 29. Springer, a veteran from “The Ultimate Fighter” and “Dana White’s Contender Series,” joins the organization riding a three-fight win streak.

UFC Fight Night: Smith vs Raikic takes place this Saturday, August 29, from UFC Apex in Las Vegas. The event will be simulcast live on ESPN and ESPN+ beginning at 6:00 pm ET/3:00 pm PT with the main card airing exclusively on ESPN+ at 9:00 pm ET/6:00 pm PT.