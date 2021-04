Update to UFC Fight Night: Vettori vs Holland

Due to COVID-19 protocols, the middleweight bout between Kyle Daukaus and Aliaskhab Khizriev will be rescheduled to a later date.

UFC FIGHT NIGHT: VETTORI vs. HOLLAND takes place Saturday, April 10. The main card will be simulcast live on ABC, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+ (English and Spanish) at 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT. The prelims will kick off on ESPN, ESPN Deportes and simulcast on ESPN+ (English and Spanish) at 11:30 a.m. ET / 8:30 a.m. PT.