UPDATE TO UFC FIGHT NIGHT: REYES vs. PROCHAZKA 

UFC FIGHT NIGHT: REYES vs. PROCHAZKA

Due to an injury to Dominick Reyes, his main event light heavyweight bout against Jiri Prochazka is being postponed to a later date. Stepping in as the new main event on Feb. 27 will be a heavyweight bout between No. 3 ranked Jairzinho Rozenstruik and No. 7 Ciryl Gane.

Both athletes are coming off TKO victories over former UFC champion Junior Dos Santos. Rozenstruik has won all but one of his bouts via KO/TKO, while Gane is undefeated in his MMA career and has finished six of his seven wins, three by KO and three by submission.

UFC FIGHT NIGHT: ROZENSTRUIK vs. GANE takes place Saturday, February 27 at UFC APEX in Las Vegas.

UPDATES TO UFC FIGHT NIGHT: OVEREEM VS HARRIS | WATCH ON ESPN+