Update to UFC Fight Night: FELDER vs. DOS ANJOS

Announcement on scheduled fight between Daniel Rodriguez and Bryan Barberena.
Nov. 11, 2020
Due to an injury to Bryan Barberena, his scheduled welterweight bout this weekend against Daniel Rodriguez has been canceled.
UFC Fight Night: Felder vs. Dos Anjos takes place this Saturday, November 14 from UFC APEX in Las Vegas. All bouts will stream live on ESPN+ in English and Spanish, with the main card beginning at 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT and the prelims kicking off at 4 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. PT.
