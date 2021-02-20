 Skip to main content
Announcements

Update To UFC Fight Night: Blaydes Vs Lewis

UFC Fight Night: Blaydes Vs Lewis Begins At 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT And The Prelims At 5 p.m. ET / 2 p.m. PT.
Feb. 20, 2021

Due to back spasms backstage, Jamall Emmers has withdrawn from his fight against Chas Skelly and this bout has been canceled.

Due to COVID-19 protocols, the lightweight bout between Drakkar Klose and Luis Pena will be postponed to a later date. 

UFC FIGHT NIGHT: BLAYDES vs. LEWIS takes place Saturday, February 20 from UFC APEX in Las Vegas. The entire card will be on ESPN+, with the main card available in English and Spanish, starting at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT and the prelims at 5 p.m. ET / 2 p.m. PT.

Watch UFC Vegas 19 on ESPN+ | Live Results

Tags
UFC Vegas 19
Aljamain Sterling recounts the troubling childhood that helped shape him into the UFC bantamweight sensation he is today.
Athletes

Aljamain Sterling - Not Broken

Aljamain Sterling recounts the troubling childhood that helped shape him into the UFC bantamweight sensation he is today.

Watch the Video
UFC 259; 3 title fights
Athletes

UFC 259: Three Title Fights

Three belts will be up for grabs in the epic March 6 event.

Watch the Video
UFC 258 Fight Motion Usman Burns Buffer
Highlights

UFC 258 Fight Motion

Take a slow-motion journey through the highs and lows of the Las Vegas event headlined by welterweight champion Kamaru Usman and Gilbert Burns.

Watch the Video