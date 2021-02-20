Update To UFC Fight Night: Blaydes Vs Lewis

Due to back spasms backstage, Jamall Emmers has withdrawn from his fight against Chas Skelly and this bout has been canceled.

Due to COVID-19 protocols, the lightweight bout between Drakkar Klose and Luis Pena will be postponed to a later date.

UFC FIGHT NIGHT: BLAYDES vs. LEWIS takes place Saturday, February 20 from UFC APEX in Las Vegas. The entire card will be on ESPN+, with the main card available in English and Spanish, starting at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT and the prelims at 5 p.m. ET / 2 p.m. PT.

