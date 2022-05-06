 Skip to main content
Update On The UFC 274 Main Event

UFC Provides An Update On The Lightweight Title And UFC 274
May. 6, 2022

Charles Oliveira missed weight for his UFC 274 main event bout against Justin Gaethje on Friday afternoon in Phoenix, weighing in at 155.5 pounds.

Due to the weight miss, Oliveira will forfeit a percentage of his purse.  As of this moment, Charles Oliveira remains the UFC Lightweight Champion, but upon the start of the Main Event Headliner tomorrow night he will vacate the 155-pound title.  The fight will proceed as scheduled, but the championship will only be on the line for Gaethje. If Oliveira wins, he will be the number one contender for the vacant Lightweight Championship and will fight the next challenger for the undisputed title belt at a time and place to be determined.

