The Unshakeable Confidence Of Ilia Topuria

“I could be the main event after this fight, perfectly. The thing is…if I want it. Yeah, of course.”

If there’s a through-line in every interaction you might have with Topuria, it’s confidence. It’s visible on him the way an arm or a leg might be visible on anyone else. And he has the résumé to warrant it: he’s 11-0 in MMA, including his most recent three in the UFC.

Last July, he memorably became the first UFC fighter to defeat Ryan Hall. And while he’s deeply proud of the win, beating “The Wizard” had little to do with how he views himself.

“Even if he defeated me, I’m going to keep with my confidence, always, because I put so much love into this. No one can shake that confidence.”

Order UFC 270 For Any Device

Ok, but still.

Folks had begun to whisper about Ryan Hall being an unsolvable puzzle, and yet there was Topuria knocking out “The Wizard” in the first frame.

“It feels good, man,” Topuria concedes. “It always feels good to finish someone inside the most famous Octagon in the world. It doesn’t matter if it’s Ryan, Jourdain or Damon [Jackson].”