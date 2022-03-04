The Unpredictable Kevin Holland

Those are the types of fights that we’ve historically seen from Holland and Oliveira, who have a combined eight performance and fight of the night bonuses.

But when the two finally get locked into the Octagon, Holland might take the fight a different direction.

“I’m going to do a little scrabble and rabble and dabble,” Holland told UFC.com. “Hit em’ with the Khamzat Chimaev slash Khabib Nurmagomedov and let ‘em really feel me.”

Being outwrestled was the theme of Holland’s 2021 as he dropped main event contests to Marvin Vettori and Derek Brunson. Both fights went the distance and both his opponents relied on grappling to defeat the “Trailblazer.”

Holland is determined to prove that his wrestling is much improved, so determined, in fact, that he will be content with defeating Oliveira via boring decision if it means showing people that he’s added to his game.