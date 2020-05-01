Unique Moments From Crowdless Fights

“Give me sand”

One of the enduring joke-formats in the MMA world is “Tony Ferguson is the type of guy to (insert quip).” Well, add “throw imaginary sand” into the mix because that’s exactly what he did in the middle of his interim title bout with Justin Gaethje. After sweeping Gaethje’s leg and getting into his flow, Ferguson’s corner called for him to “give me sand,” and he obliged, scooping his hand down to pick up and throw imaginary sand toward Gaethje. While he didn’t earn the win, this was definitely one of those “only Tony” moments.