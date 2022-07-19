Unfiltered: Yair Rodriguez, Chef Andre Rush, and UFC Fight Night: Ortega vs Rodriguez Recap

First, Yair Rodriguez joins the show after his win against Brian Ortega at UFC Fight Night: Ortega vs Rodriguez on Saturday. He explains why he believes his next fight will be for the UFC Featherweight title against Alexander Volkanovski, shares how he realized Ortega's shoulder was dislocated during the fight, and details the reactions he's heard from fans and fighters after his win.



Then, chef and motivational speaker Andre Rush makes his UFC Unfiltered debut. He opens up about the common misconceptions people have about him because of his famous 22-inch biceps, discusses his experience learning about Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu in the military, and reveals what readers can expect in his debut memoir, Call Me Chef, Dammit!: A Veteran’s Journey from the Rural South to the White House.



Jim and Matt close the show by recapping their favorite performances from UFC Fight Night: Ortega vs Rodriguez, including Li Jingliang's TKO victory over Muslim Salikhov and Amanda Lemos' submission win against Michelle Waterson-Gomez.





