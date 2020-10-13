Unfiltered: Uriah Hall and Jason Parillo

Middleweight Uriah Hall calls in first ahead of his bout with Anderson Silva on October 31st. He discusses how he's dealt with the numerous fight cancellations due to COVID-19, why he's confident he'd win against Israel Adesanya, and whether or not he thinks Joaquin Buckley's KO on Saturday is better than his epic spinning heel kick KO from The Ultimate Fighter.

Coach Jason Parillo closes out the show recapping his late-night encounter with Matt Serra and Marlon 'Chito' Vera in Las Vegas, how he approaches coaching a new fighter, and sharing how his multiple injuries led him on his coaching journey.

