Unfiltered: UFC Flyweight Andrea Lee and Comedian Aisha Tyler

UFC Flyweight Andrea Lee and Comedian Aisha Tyler Join UFC Unfiltered
May. 25, 2021

Matt is back from his adventures with Dana White to host today's episode of UFC Unfiltered with his Jimmy Bird!

After Matt makes sure Jim didn't have more fun with guest co-hosts Forrest Griffin and Phoenix Carnevale, UFC flyweight Andrea Lee joins the show. She shares why she believes having a crowd when facing Antonina Shevchenko at UFC 262 helped her win the fight, what it's like to put the roof back on your Jeep Wrangler when it suddenly starts to rain, and which Flyweight she thinks makes sense as her next opponent.
 
Then, comedian and director Aisha Tyler makes her UFC Unfiltered debut. She reveals what Dana White said to her after she saw Zhang Weili vs Joanna Jedrzejczyk at UFC 248, shares what inspired her to begin her new cocktail company Courage and Stone, learns all about Tyron Woodley's music career and talks comedy shop with the guys including words of wisdom from Chris Rock and Dave Chappelle and what it is like to date a fellow comedian.
 
Jim and Matt close the show recapping the action from UFC Fight Night: Font vs Garbrandt, including Carla Esparza's potentially title fight clinching performance win against Yan Xiaonan and Font's dominant unanimous decision win against the former champion.

UFC Unfiltered
