Unfiltered: UFC 267 Preview: Islam Makhachev, Brett Okamoto, and co-host Din Thomas

Islam Makhachev, Brett Okamoto, and co-host Din Thomas Join The Show!
Oct. 28, 2021

Coach and friend of the show Din Thomas joins Jim and Matt to help preview UFC 267 on today's episode of UFC Unfiltered!

First, ESPN MMA reporter Brett Okamoto joins Jim, Matt and Din from Abu Dhabi. He makes his case for why Dan Hooker should not be overlooked in his bout against Islam Makhachev, why the interim bantamweight championship bout between Petr Yan vs Cory Sandhagen is the fight he's looking forward to most on Saturday, and what questions he hopes will be answered in Khamzat Chimaev's return against Li Jingliang.
 
Then, Islam Makhachev calls in ahead of his bout against Dan Hooker. He explains why he's not impressed with Hooker's decision to fill in for an injured Rafael Dos Anjos on Saturday, shares who wins soccer matches between him and Khabib Nurmagomedov, and reveals the depth of MMA talent in his home nation of Dagestan.
 
Finally, after Jim, Matt, and Din remix Max 'Pain' Griffin's walkout song, they close the show by making their picks for UFC 267, including the main event between light heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz and Glover Teixeira.

 
UFC 267
