Unfiltered: UFC 262 preview, Katlyn Chookagian, Gina Mazany, and MLB prospect Bobby Witt Jr.

First, Jim and Matt are joined by Katlyn Chookagian. She roasts Matt for his choice Netflix shows, reveals what it's like to train at Matt's BJJ school, and talks about her upcoming fight against Viviane Araujo at UFC 262 this Saturday.



Then, Gina Mazany makes her debut appearance on UFC Unfiltered ahead of her bout against Priscila Cachoeira at UFC 262. She shares how she transitioned from figure skating to mixed martial arts, what adjustments she had to make when she moved from her home state of Alaska, and how her fiancée and fellow UFC fighter Tim Elliott supports her during fight week.



Afterwards, one of the MLB’s top prospects, Bobby Witt Jr. joins the show. He details why he's such a big fan of Conor McGregor, offers his take on the cardboard cutout fans and pumped in crowd noise the MLB used during the pandemic, and makes his prediction for the McGregor vs Poirier trilogy match set for this summer.



Jim and Matt close the show with a recap of all the action from UFC Fight Night: Rodriguez vs Waterson.



Also on this episode: Matt sings (again), Jim hangs up on Matt (again), a guest and host both have technology issues, the guys react to an alligator eating an animal video, Jim does a Woody Allen impersonation, Katlyn admits she lied to show producers, Matt’s toe picture goes viral and much, much more! Listen now…



Matt will be on the road filming a brand-new episode of Dana White: Lookin' for a Fight in Houston, and we are looking for a guest co-host to hang out with Jim. Got a suggestion? DM the official UFC Unfiltered Instagram account @UFCUnfiltered



Got a minute? Give us a review!



Follow the show @UFCUnfiltered on Instagram



Follow Jim Norton @JimNorton on Instagram



Follow Matt Serra @MattSerraBJJ on Instagram