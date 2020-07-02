 Skip to main content

Unfiltered with Rose Namajunas and Marty Ray

On today's episode of UFC Unfiltered: Rose Namajunas and Marty Ray
Jul. 2, 2020

Matt sticks around for one more episode of UFC Unfiltered before his trip to Fight Island!

First, Rose Namajunas joins the guys to share how she's dealing with recent family tragedies due to COVID-19, how her loss to Jessica Andrade is not in her head as she prepares for the rematch on July 11th, and she walks her cat (yes, you read that correctly Rose walks her cat on the show).
 
Then, singer Marty Ray makes his UFC Unfiltered debut. The guys discuss why he thinks fellow Arkansas native Bryce Mitchell is one of the most exciting fighters in the sport today, how Bruce Lee would have performed as a mixed martial artist in the UFC, Derrick Lewis walking out to one of Marty Ray’s songs and much more.
 
 
Follow the show @UFCunfiltered on Instagram, and check out the full video show on UFC FIGHT PASS - sign up today at www.ufcfightpass.com

Tags
UFC Unfiltered
Announcements

ABU DHABI TO HOST HISTORIC “UFC FIGHT ISLAND”

UFC Partners with DCT Abu Dhabi to Bring Much-Anticipated Series of Events to the UAE Capital

More
Athletes

UFC 250 scorecard

Find out who were the big winners of UFC 250

More
Fight Coverage

Fight by Fight: June 13 Edition

Dive deep into June 13's UFC Fight Night card with this edition of Fight by Fight

More