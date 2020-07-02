Unfiltered with Rose Namajunas and Marty Ray

First, Rose Namajunas joins the guys to share how she's dealing with recent family tragedies due to COVID-19, how her loss to Jessica Andrade is not in her head as she prepares for the rematch on July 11th, and she walks her cat (yes, you read that correctly Rose walks her cat on the show).



Then, singer Marty Ray makes his UFC Unfiltered debut. The guys discuss why he thinks fellow Arkansas native Bryce Mitchell is one of the most exciting fighters in the sport today, how Bruce Lee would have performed as a mixed martial artist in the UFC, Derrick Lewis walking out to one of Marty Ray’s songs and much more.





